ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £155.61 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley purchased 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £155.61 ($205.64).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 378.20 ($5.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 427.19.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.13) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.