Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALK. Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90. Italk has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Italk will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of Italk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Italk by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

