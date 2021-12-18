Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Short Interest Down 42.7% in November

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISOS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

ISOS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,559. Isos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Isos Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Isos Acquisition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

