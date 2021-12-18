iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,636,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,216,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

