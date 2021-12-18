iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

EWJV opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

