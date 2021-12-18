iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 46,585 shares.The stock last traded at $116.64 and had previously closed at $116.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

