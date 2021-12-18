iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,427,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

