iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.