iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.