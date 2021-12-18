iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $116.01 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $120.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

