iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,589. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18,083.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 309,776 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,290,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

