iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Down 50.2% in November

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IGSB opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

