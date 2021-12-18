IoT Chain (ITC) Market Cap Tops $3.69 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002383 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062112 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

