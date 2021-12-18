Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

