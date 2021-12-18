Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,609,000 after purchasing an additional 952,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,257.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,222,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.