Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.40

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 15942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

