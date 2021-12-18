Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after buying an additional 552,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

