Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Archer Investment Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.91. 81,642,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,972,871. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.