Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $36.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.23% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $26,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

