Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

PNQI opened at $211.49 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.