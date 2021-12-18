Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA BSJR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

