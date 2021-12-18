Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BSCP opened at $21.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the period.

