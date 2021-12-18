Intrua Financial LLC Sells 40 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $253.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.58.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

