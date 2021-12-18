Intrua Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,375 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

