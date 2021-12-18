Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

