Intrua Financial LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.