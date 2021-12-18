Intrua Financial LLC Has $558,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

