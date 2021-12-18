Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,554 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.52 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

