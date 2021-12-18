Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 3,094 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.