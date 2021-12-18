International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 78.0% in November

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IPCFF. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $5.26 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

