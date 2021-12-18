International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 78.0% in November

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IPCFF. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $5.26 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

