International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. International Paper has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

