International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 22,873 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44.

IMXI stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $609.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

