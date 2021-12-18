International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Business Machines shares have been performing in line with the industry year to date. IBM’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected year-over-year decline in earnings and muted revenue growth. Stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities are concerns. Nevertheless, steady demand for its hybrid cloud business is a positive. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are boosting its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. IBM is poised to gain from the spin-off of legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on its hybrid cloud strategy. Strong patent portfolio and a healthy uptake of IBM’s blockchain, security and other digital transformation offerings bode well in the long haul.”

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a positive rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $12,002,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.