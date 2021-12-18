International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

