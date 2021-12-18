International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,826 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

