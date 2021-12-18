International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

