International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 50.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $201.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

