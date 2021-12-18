International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

