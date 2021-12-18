International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 112.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

