International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,135 Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.