Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,290.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

