Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $453,675.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $453,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZI opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $254,231,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

