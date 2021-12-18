Insider Selling: Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $22,518,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $17,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

