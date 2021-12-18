Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $273.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

