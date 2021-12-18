Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Sells 8,466 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50.

TSP traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 7,029,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

TSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $7,437,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

