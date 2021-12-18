Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Sells 42,658 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRU opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

