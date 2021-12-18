Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells 5,232 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MATX opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Matson by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

