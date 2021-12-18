Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells 134,216 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth about $20,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $14,614,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,998,000 after purchasing an additional 392,850 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

