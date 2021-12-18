Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.
ITOS opened at $43.20 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
