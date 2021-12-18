Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00.

ITOS opened at $43.20 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

