Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $148.81 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.22.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

